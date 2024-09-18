Skylar Diggins-Smith’s fire black widow track suit WNBA pregame fit
The Seattle Storm and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith have been scorching hot lately on and off the court.
Diggins has been averaging close to 19 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals over the past month of the WNBA season and the storm have surged as the playoffs approach. She’s also been bringing her fit A-game of late, starting with a spooky skeleton getup on Friday the 13th that would make “Jason” proud, and then on Tuesday night with this Puma all-leather track suit, chain, and shades look.
RELATED: Rickea Jackson’s wowza WNBA pregame fit before ejection, heated altercation
As the Storm X (formerly Twitter) account said, she brought the 🔥. Some dark sunglasses and the red lipstick and Diggins-Smith looks like a black widow ready to kill her prey before the game.
RELATED: Gabby Williams’ unreal new hairdo topped by sleek crop top, platform kicks fit
While the 34-year-old star looked ready to attack in a big showdown with the Las Vegas Aces, the Storm would fall 85-72 at home, running out of gas late. Diggins-Smith finished with 17 points and 9 assists, but it just wasn’t enough to knock off the two-time defending champs.
The WNBA vet did have a major accomplishment in the game, however, moving into 10th for all-time assists. Congratulations to Diggins-Smith for bringing the fire on and off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval