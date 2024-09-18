Rickea Jackson’s wowza WNBA pregame fit before ejection, heated altercation
Rickea Jackson has flown under the casual fan’s radar, but she has been a fashion icon the entire WNBA season. Oh, and she’s had a promising rookie season on the court too.
The Los Angeles Sparks have had a disappointing season, and Jackson has been one of the few bright spots. The first-year player is usually silky smooth and mellow with her game, but that all changed tonight when she almost got into a fight with the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner after a made free throw towards the end of the 2nd quarter. (The Mercury went on to win 85-81.)
Words were exchanged and then it was near fisticuffs before both were held back. Jackson and Griner were ejected, and they had plenty more to say to each other on their way to the locker rooms.
Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, and the only thing more heated than the altercation was the 23-year-old style MVP’s WNBA pregame fit. Per usual, Jackson crushed it in a jean miniskirt (with two belts?) that hated to see Rickea coming, sleek knee-high white boots, and a zip-up faded leather long-sleeve midriff coat.
The 33-year-old Griner usually isn’t a hot head either, so it’s certainly an anomaly to have these two go after each other.
Jackson has been overshadowed by the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, and from a WNBA pregame fit perspective, her and her own teammate Cameron Brink, who was lost for the season in June with an ACL injury, are always sharing the WNBA runway spotlight together among a talented crop of first-year players.
As far as WNBA pregame fit games go, Jackson’s might be the best of any WNBA player. Tonight was just the latest example.
