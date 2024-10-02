Stephen A. takes rich shot at Cowboys star when discussing ESPN contract
The Dallas Cowboys have many haters, but no one may be as loud or as proud to be a hater than ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.
Smith always finds himself at the forefront of a Cowboys loss, normally laughing himself into a fit from his own social media accounts.
Recently, the sports media star took another stab at America's Team.
Cowboys Nation should be used to Smith's antics by now, but honestly, he doesn't seem to care. Smith recently sat down with Boardroom to discuss his future career plans.
That's when a shot at Dak Prescott came into play.
When speaking on his future deal, Smith decided to compare himself to Prescott, and not in a good way.
"Dak Prescott just signed a contract for $240M, he’s making $60M a year… [and] has won 2 playoff games in eight years," Stephen A. said. "I’ve been No. 1 for 12 [years]. In our respective industries, I win. I’m fully aware what I’m worth.”
It is being rumored that Smith is asking for a five-year, $100 million deal from the Worldwide Leader in Sports. However, a dig at a guy who actually has talent doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.
But hey, get your bag, Stephen A.
