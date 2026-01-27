Stephen Curry With Drake Maye As a Kid Has Crazy Detail Many Did Not See
Drake Maye has the New England Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019. He’s now one of the most well-known faces in the NFL in just his second season. Now, an old photo of Maye with Stephen Curry has gone viral before the big game vs. the Seattle Seahawks on February 8, but you may have missed one crazy detail.
It’s been a season to remember for the 23-year-old second-year player out of the North Carolina Tar Heels with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He’s now an MVP finalist during next week’s awards announcements.
RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann Looks Tiny With Patriots WAGs Shouting Out Her 'Girls'
Maye, who stands at 6-foot-4, was also a baller basketball player in North Carolina.
The four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors Curry also hails from North Carolina, and in fact took a picture with a young Maye at a kid’s basketball camp.
RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann Reveals Wild-Red Patriots Fit With Big Mistake vs. Broncos
The other kid in the picture
There’s one aspect everyone is missing: That giant kid next to Maye is his current teammate and rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell.
Here’s Campbell and Maye now:
Campbell is from Louisiana and played football for the LSU Tigers before he was the No. 4 overall draft pick by the Patriots in 2025.
So the two knew each other from long before and went to the same basketball camp. What a crazy full circle life moment.
Like Curry, Maye a big Carolina Panthers fan
Steph continues to root on the Panthers and was at Super Bowl 50 the last time the game was at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
A young Maye also attended that game, which the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos — a team Maye just beat.
Maye can be seen here rooting on Carolina with his middle-school girlfriend Ann Michael, who is now his wife.
Now Curry has to root for the local Carolina kid in the Super Bowl, right?
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.