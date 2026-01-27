The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry With Drake Maye As a Kid Has Crazy Detail Many Did Not See

A photo of the Patriots superstar quarterback with the four-time NBA champion has gone viral before the Super Bowl.
Matt Ryan|
Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks up before the start of an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.
Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks up before the start of an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has the New England Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019. He’s now one of the most well-known faces in the NFL in just his second season. Now, an old photo of Maye with Stephen Curry has gone viral before the big game vs. the Seattle Seahawks on February 8, but you may have missed one crazy detail.

It’s been a season to remember for the 23-year-old second-year player out of the North Carolina Tar Heels with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He’s now an MVP finalist during next week’s awards announcements.

Drake May
Maye has Patriots fans thinking about another dynasty. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann Looks Tiny With Patriots WAGs Shouting Out Her 'Girls'

Maye, who stands at 6-foot-4, was also a baller basketball player in North Carolina.

The four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors Curry also hails from North Carolina, and in fact took a picture with a young Maye at a kid’s basketball camp.

RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann Reveals Wild-Red Patriots Fit With Big Mistake vs. Broncos

The other kid in the picture

There’s one aspect everyone is missing: That giant kid next to Maye is his current teammate and rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell.

Here’s Campbell and Maye now:

Will Campbell and Drake May
Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots players Will Campbell and Drake Maye during the first half between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz at TD Garden. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Campbell is from Louisiana and played football for the LSU Tigers before he was the No. 4 overall draft pick by the Patriots in 2025.

So the two knew each other from long before and went to the same basketball camp. What a crazy full circle life moment.

Like Curry, Maye a big Carolina Panthers fan

Steph continues to root on the Panthers and was at Super Bowl 50 the last time the game was at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Stephen Curr
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on the field before Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A young Maye also attended that game, which the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos — a team Maye just beat.

Maye can be seen here rooting on Carolina with his middle-school girlfriend Ann Michael, who is now his wife.

Now Curry has to root for the local Carolina kid in the Super Bowl, right?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Published | Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News