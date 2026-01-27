Stephen Curry With Drake Maye As a Kid Has Crazy Detail Many Did Not See

Drake Maye has the New England Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019. He’s now one of the most well-known faces in the NFL in just his second season. Now, an old photo of Maye with Stephen Curry has gone viral before the big game vs. the Seattle Seahawks on February 8, but you may have missed one crazy detail.

It’s been a season to remember for the 23-year-old second-year player out of the North Carolina Tar Heels with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He’s now an MVP finalist during next week’s awards announcements.

Maye has Patriots fans thinking about another dynasty. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Maye, who stands at 6-foot-4, was also a baller basketball player in North Carolina.

Quick reminder that Drake Maye averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds a game while shooting 38% from range as a junior and playing against North Carolina’s toughest competition pic.twitter.com/i8Ec2t3iG1 — Henry (@uncfanhenry) March 7, 2024

The four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors Curry also hails from North Carolina, and in fact took a picture with a young Maye at a kid’s basketball camp.

Patriots Drake Maye and Will Campbell pictured with Steph Curry as kids at basketball camp 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fg3OMPx73I — Dose of Sports (@doseofsports_) January 27, 2026

The other kid in the picture

There’s one aspect everyone is missing: That giant kid next to Maye is his current teammate and rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell.

TRENDING: This photo of a young #Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and #NBA icon Steph Curry has surfaced and gone viral on social media.



🤯🤯🤯



This is a lot of talent in just one photo. pic.twitter.com/5B8GBqCAmN — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 26, 2026

Here’s Campbell and Maye now:

Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots players Will Campbell and Drake Maye during the first half between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz at TD Garden. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Campbell is from Louisiana and played football for the LSU Tigers before he was the No. 4 overall draft pick by the Patriots in 2025.

So the two knew each other from long before and went to the same basketball camp. What a crazy full circle life moment.

Like Curry, Maye a big Carolina Panthers fan

Steph continues to root on the Panthers and was at Super Bowl 50 the last time the game was at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on the field before Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A young Maye also attended that game, which the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos — a team Maye just beat.

Maye can be seen here rooting on Carolina with his middle-school girlfriend Ann Michael, who is now his wife.

Now Curry has to root for the local Carolina kid in the Super Bowl, right?

