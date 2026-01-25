Drake Maye's Wife Ann Reveals Wild-Red AFCC Patriots Fit With Big Mistake vs. Broncos

It’s championship Sunday in the NFL for the AFC and NFC with the New England Patriots at the Denver Broncos in the first one. Second-year superstar quarterback Drake Maye hopes to lead the team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady in 2019. His wife certainly had a championship-caliber custom fit on, but with one big mistake with her picture.

The 23-year-old second-year player out of North Carolina is an MVP finalist with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Flaunts Patriots-Colored Fit for Broncos AFC Showdown

Patriots fans hope Drake Maye can lead them to another Super Bowl appearance. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Now, just one win away from heading to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, all eyes will be on the QB Sunday for the Patriots.

While Maye has been a hit all season on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been off of it from her TikTok cooking shows that fans have inundated the comments, to her fire fits like her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win.

A typical Ann Maye game-day slay earlier this season. | Ann Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael’s fire fit for AFC Championship Game

With temperatures around 20 degrees in Denver on Sunday, Ann Michael bundled up in a stunning look with the awesome custom Drake Maye jacket and Patriots red pants.

RELATED: Drake Maye, wife Ann Michael take perfect Patriots victory picture after Texans win

Ann Michael Maye with the perfect fit for the AFC Championship Game. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

The problem with her selfie

The only issue is she left the bathroom door open with the toilet showing and the dirty towels on the floor.

She certainly hopes it’s the lucky look and the Patriots’ season isn’t in the toilet after today. With a win, Ihe team can play for the team’s seventh Super Bowl championship and first without a QB not named Brady.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama