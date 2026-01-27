Drake Maye's Wife Ann Looks Tiny With Patriots WAGs Shouting Out Her 'Girls'

Drake Maye has the New England Patriots back in the Super Bowl. While he’ll no doubt be one of the game’s biggest stories, his wife Ann Michael will no doubt be one off the field. Her latest Patriots WAGs post shows why as she stands out as the shortest one.

It’s been a season to remember for the 23-year-old second-year player out of North Carolina as he’s an MVP finalist with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While he wasn’t at his best in a snow-filled ugly AFC Championship win over the Denver Broncos with only 83 yards passing, his 65 yards rushing and final scramble were the difference in the game.

DRAKE MAYE CALLS GAME



THE PATRIOTS ARE HEADED TO THE SUPER BOWL

pic.twitter.com/tPZ8smIgGe — Hammer DAHN (@HammerDAHN) January 25, 2026

While Maye has had an MVP-caliber season and now is 3-0 in the playoffs, Ann Michael has been the WAG MVP. For the playoffs she stood out in her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round, to her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win, to her unreal custom Maye jacket below.

She certainly looks small next to her 6-foot-4 husband.

A fired up Ann Michael no doubt will bring her best on Super Bowl Sunday when the Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX from Santa Clara, California.

Beforehand, she’s still celebrating making the game, posting these pictures with her Pats WAG friends. She wrote, “And one for the girls!!!!! 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️” on her Instagram post where she once again looked short while standing with the wives and girlfriends.

The girls will be heading to the Bay Area next week with the team for the Super Bowl festivities.

Maye looks to become the first quarterback not named Tom Brady to deliver New England a Super Bowl win. It would be the franchise’s seventh overall and first since 2019.

Win or lose, Ann Michael will be there standing out with another winning look.

Ann Maye/Instagram

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

