Steve Sarkisian’s burnt orange Texas Longhorns blazer slamming pregame fit (PHOTOS)
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is now one of the OG’s of college football. He certainly is dressing gangsta these days.
It must run in the family because his wife, Loreal, broke search engines with her outfit last week.
No. 3 Texas is in town for a monster matchup with No. 10 Michigan and Sark isn’t holding back — at least with his outfit.
The 50-year-old coach showed up in a burnt orange blazer to honor his Longhorns.
He even got to meet Michigan alumn Derek Jeter before the game.
Fans were loving it as well:
If Texas plays as well as Sark looks, Michigan is in for a long day at The Big House.
