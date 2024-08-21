'Stud' Travis Kelce set for Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel (VIDEO)
Travis Kelce keeps lining up projects while also preparing for his 12th NFL season.
He's not quite as busy as his girlfriend Taylor "Touring since March 2023" Swift but he's trying.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is going to have a part -- cameo as himself? who knows -- in the upcoming "Happy Gilmore" sequel which begins shooting in New Jersey in early September.
Sandler calls Kelce "a stud, and he's so funny."
“He’s a showman,” Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said of Kelce in an interview with The Athletic. “He has just a natural gift of being able to perform in front of people. Obviously, we get the most benefit when he’s doing it on Sundays.
“It’s funny because when you see those clips with him on tour with Taylor, it looks as if he was a part of that show for months. But it was that one day, and he just looks natural. It’s a gift he has.”
Actress/comedian Niecy Nash-Betts revealed in early May that Kelce would be guest starring alongside her in “Grotesquerie,” an FX horror show.
Nobody seems to be sure what his role will be, but speculation is he could portray a killer. The show premieres Sept. 25.
RELATED: Taylor Swift had big influence on Travis Kelce's new hairstyle: what about the 'stache?
Also, Kelce is the host of a new game show on Amazon called “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” a spinoff of the popular “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” The first episode premieres Oct. 16.
There's more.
News just broke that Kelce is looking to become an action-comedy star, like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, by staring in an upcoming movie titled "Loose Cannons."
Let's face it: the guy's a ham and he's got the gift of gab. Just listen to he and his older brother -- and fellow future Hall of Famer, Jason -- on the wildly successful podcast "New Heights."
As far as golf goes, Travis has already warmed up for his appearance in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel.
RELATED: Kelce bros sway to Taylor Swift songs throughout vibey golf tourney in Tahoe (VIDEO)
Travis, like his older brother Jason, has done a masterful job of using his NFL platform to transition to a lucrative career as his playing careers winds down: not to mention being Taylor Swift's boyfriend, which seems like a full-time job as well.
