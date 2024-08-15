Fans speculate Travis Kelce plays murderer on new horror show, 'Grotesquerie'
Travis Kelce fans can look forward to seeing a lot of him on-screen this fall.
In addition to the impending NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series, “Grotesquerie.” Though little is known about Kelce’s role, fans are already coming up with theories.
“Grotesquerie” — set to premiere on FX Wednesday, Sept. 25, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu — tells the story of a small community plagued by heinous crimes. Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, can’t help but take these crimes personally, as if the perpetrator is purposely taunting her. In the first teaser, which dropped today, Lois takes to the town to investigate these crimes, in clips juxtaposed with haunting footage of flesh in a meat grinder, and mysterious creatures taking sentient form.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears in the teaser for a split blink-and-you-miss-it second, which has left viewers wanting more.
Details about Travis role are being kept under wraps, but fans on X (formerly Twitter) are guessing that his character is a murderer. Though, it's hard to interpret what Kelce's character's brief hand signal could mean.
Travis himself has been keeping mum about the role, but he divulged a few details in a June episode of "Good Morning America." On the show, the three-time Super Bowl champion describes acting as a new challenge.
“It’s definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything, and the understanding of a script and the scene,” Travis said. “I feel like an amateur right now.”
Equally as excited for Travis’ big acting stint are Taylor Swift fans. Last year, during Swift’s critically-acclaimed “Eras Tour,” the pop hitmaker notably changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”
But with Travis in a horror role, fans look forward to seeing him embody both Swiftian archetypes.
