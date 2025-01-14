Sunisa Lee goes winter glam in striking white winter coat in frigid NYC
Sunisa Lee can certainly heat up those cold East Coast winters with her stunning looks.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast knows how to dress for the cold having grown up in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and now having moved to New York City.
The 21-year-old had as hot of a 2024 as anyone, winning a gold and two bronze in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, and then with her sizzling fits. She warmed up a cold Las Vegas night for Formula 1 and melted the track with her all-black leather look, and then sizzled with a cozy Christmas Eve furry hit. She certainly kept the beach in Mexico blazing in her vacation bikini as well.
Named one of Glamour’s “Women of the Year” for last year, Lee dropped her first look of the 2025 on Instagram in a white jacket and casual jeans fit with some ice-cold glam looks. She even captioned the post, “❄️❄️🫂.”
She certainly looks glowing with her radiant smile. By all reports she’s single and enjoying NYC.
Lee has also become quite the influencer and has amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram to share her style with, and has major partnerships with brands like this Lululemon ad, Amazon, L'Oréal, Toyota, and SKIMS.
It’s a great way for her to reintroduce herself in 2025 with another fit winner.
