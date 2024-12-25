Sunisa Lee keeps warm with furry Christmas Eve indoor fit
Twas the night before Christmas, and in Sunisa Lee’s house, the Olympic gold medal gymnasts was keeping warm.
Today, Lee took to her Instagram Story to share a cozy look. In the photo, Lee is wearing a large furry light green coat. She accessorizes with a grey and red fuzzy scarf by Acne Studios wrapped around her head. Lee maintains her holiday vibe with candy cane-patterned iPhone case.
Lee has been working hard all year — notably with her triumphant return to the Olympics this past summer after a hiatus due to a kidney disease. As a result of her hard work and perseverance, Lee was named one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year this past fall.
Also during the fall, Lee moved to New York City, so this marks Lee’s first holiday season as a full-time New Yorker — though, she hails from Minnesota, so we imagine she’s prepared for the cold.
Lee’s been loving her time in New York, as evidenced by photos of her on outings with friends and family. Just last week, she was seen at Kim Kardashian’s Skims flagship store grand opening VIP party, among the likes of Cardi B, Ciara, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and more.
Needless to say, this past year was one for the books.
