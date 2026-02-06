Taylor Swift Causes Stir With Olympics Message, Fit Day 'Opalite' Video Drops
Taylor Swift is a big sports fan and a proud American. She caused a stir showing Olympians love before Opening Ceremony on Friday that also happened to be the day her "Opalite" video dropped.
The 36-year-old music star is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and has been seen at many of his games cheering him on.
She’s also been to other sporting events like the US Open tennis matches like this epic time with Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes.
So, we know she’s a big sports fan.
She surprised everyone with a message to the Olympians competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Fans noriced she rocked the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren “Women’s 2026 Winter Olympics Bear Long Sleeve T-Shirt” fit.
It was her heartfelt message, though, that won the day:
“It’s Taylor. I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics. I just want to say thank you. Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion, everything that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something, it's just really inspiring, and I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life, and grateful that you've brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this. And I just hope you have a wonderful Olympic Games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life.”
How inspiring! Fans were loving it, too, with messages like this:
And this:
