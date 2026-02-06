Taylor Swift Causes Stir With Olympics Message, Fit Day 'Opalite' Video Drops

Taylor Swift is a big sports fan and a proud American. She caused a stir showing Olympians love before Opening Ceremony on Friday that also happened to be the day her "Opalite" video dropped.

The 36-year-old music star is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and has been seen at many of his games cheering him on.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Travis Kelce Blames Taylor Swift For Viral Chair Mishap

She’s also been to other sporting events like the US Open tennis matches like this epic time with Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes.

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

So, we know she’s a big sports fan.

She surprised everyone with a message to the Olympians competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Fans noriced she rocked the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren “Women’s 2026 Winter Olympics Bear Long Sleeve T-Shirt” fit.

RELATED: Travis Kelce, George Kittle Have Ultimate Lovefest Moment at Super Bowl Party

Taylor wishing the Olympic team good luck in a recorded video just shared on NBC (February 6, 2026)



Wearing:

Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren ‘Women’s 2026 Winter Olympics Bear Long Sleeve T-Shirt’ ($95)



Shop

https://t.co/5AlAyVS5bQ pic.twitter.com/q1AZAEVRzP — Swiftly Styled (@theswiftedit) February 6, 2026

It was her heartfelt message, though, that won the day:

“It’s Taylor. I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics. I just want to say thank you. Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion, everything that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something, it's just really inspiring, and I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life, and grateful that you've brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this. And I just hope you have a wonderful Olympic Games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life.”

”

Taylor sending a message to the olympic athletes 🥹pic.twitter.com/3uNkbap3UL — Cece (@Kisesandlilacs) February 6, 2026

How inspiring! Fans were loving it, too, with messages like this:

Taylor sent in the sweetest message cheering on the Olympians! pic.twitter.com/nbss1kZ8Da — Lauren ❤️‍🔥 the end of an era (@like_a_folksong) February 6, 2026

And this:

Taylor Swift’s message to our Olympians! Gotta love her! #olympics @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/VkiglybX66 — Amanda The Traffic Light Is Not Alright (@amandron2) February 6, 2026

