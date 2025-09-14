Terence Crawford addresses controversial Mexico-themed Canelo entrance
Terence Crawford upset Canelo Alvarez for the super middleweight title in a historic night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. After the fight, it was all mutual respect from the fighters. Crawford even explained the meaning behind his controversial Mexican walkout song.
The 37-year-old Crawford improved to 42-0 and is the first undisputed three-weight class champion in the four-belt era. In a sign of ultimate respect after the fight he returned the belts to Alvarez in a touching scene at his press conference.
Canelo, 35, was also pure class in defeat giving all the credit to Crawford for the win.
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr. wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
It appeared there may have been bad blood before the fight where Crawford dissed Canelo with a cocky pricey gift to himself, and then there was this walkout song where Crawford had a live version "Cancion Del Mariachi," from the movie Desperado starring Antonio Banderas.
RELATED: Terence Crawford's payday vs. Canelo is shockingly lower for Netflix fight
Crawford even had the guitar case like Banderas’ character, El Mariachi, the gunslinger enacting revenge on the cartel.
Many took it as a diss to the Mexican fighter Canelo.
After the fight, Crawford explained the significance of the walkout. He said it was part of his outfit inspired by the movie, and that his childhood friend actually carried out the song. He’d add, “I got Mexicans and Latinos on my side as well.”
Crawford won fair and square and he showed he was all class after. No doubt, it was in good fun for his entrance and there’s no bad blood between the two fighters.
