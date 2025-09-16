Terence Crawford reveals why he gave Canelo his belts back after fight
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez had nothing but respect for each other after a grueling 10-round fight Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium for the super middleweight championship of the world.
With the 37-year-old Crawford winning and making history by becoming the first boxer in the four-belt era to be the undisputed champion in three different weight classes, he won Canelo’s WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles and belts.
While Alvarez looked devastated in the locker room hugging his wife and daughter, he was very respectful during the press conference even saying Crawford is better than Floyd Mayweather Jr., who Alvarez also fought and lost to in his career.
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits big again after Terence Crawford huge bet winner
In a touching scene at Alvarez’s press conference, Crawford should up and showed him and his family love.
RELATED: Terence Crawford shares telling girlfriend about baby with another woman
It was the unreal gesture of giving Canelo back his belts that really caught everyone’s attention, though. Now, Crawford revealed on The Pat McAfee Show why he did it. “Those are his titles, it’s all respect” he said. “I got a lot, a ton of respect for Canelo. I’m a fan of Canelo… I wanted to be the one to give him back his belts.”
Canelo will still hold the titles and is said to have his own belts being made. That’s truly an awesome gesture by a legendary champion in Crawford.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit