Terence Crawford shares telling girlfriend about baby with another woman
Terence Crawford just had the biggest moment of his legendary boxing career by beating Canelo Alvarez for the Netflix "Fight of the Century."
Canelo was the huge superstar that had casual fans watching, but the 37-year-old Nebraska proud son catapulted his stardom after putting on a masterful performance, unbelievably going up two weight classes against the much bigger Mexico national hero, winning in a unanimous decision to remain undefeated for his career.
Crawford, now the 14-time major world title holder, taking Canelo's four middleweight crowns after the victory, and the four-time "Fighter of the Year," has shown off his endearing personality, if not a little too truthful at times.
Crawford has five children with his longtime girlfriend and partner Alindra Person, having been together since the "early 2000s," plus another stepdaughter.
Now, according to Crawford, that will be two stepchildren.
Talking to Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" YouTube show about how Person is great for always being in his corner, now one of the greatest fighters of all time revealed he was having another baby, with another woman.
When Sharpe asks him how it all went down, Crawford said he was very matter of fact about it. "I got another one on the way... S**t, you can't lie. How you going to lie? You better tell her now, or it's going to be worse when the baby comes. I'm just a man."
It's unclear if the baby has been born yet or not, but Crawford's personal life will get a lot more attention under the Netflix glare, especially if there is a rematch, which is already gaining momentum.
