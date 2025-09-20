Terence Crawford trolls Canelo Alvarez with custom Nebraska jersey vs. Michigan
Terence Crawford earned the right to tout his feat of beating Canelo Alvarez for the 168-pound super middleweight titles and belts. He made sure to let Alvarez and everyone know who is the three-weight undisputed king of boxing for Saturday’s Nebraska Cornhuskers game vs. the Michigan Wolverines.
The 37-year Crawford shocked the world when he moved up two whole weight classes to fight the bigger 35-year-old Alvarez last Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. He outboxed Alvarez for 12 rounds and took home his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles and belts.
While both fighters were all class afterward, including Crawford actually giving Alvarez his belts back in a touching scene after the fight, Crawford is still boasting about his win.
He first went to the Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday night with his belt.
For Nebraska’s big home game vs. the Michigan on Saturday, Crawford led the team out fo the pregame tunnel rocking a No 168 Cornhuskers jersey for the weight class he’s now champion of.
Crawford is the pride of Omaha, Nebraska, and a huge sports fan himself.
Here’s a video of his run onto the field with the team.
Did he rock the cocky 42-0 Rolex he dissed Alvarez with, too?
Nebraska loves Crawford and he loves them. It was a great moment in a big college football game, and Crawford has earned that right to boast.
