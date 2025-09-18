Terence Crawford drives surprisingly cheap car despite making millions
Terence Crawford has made millions in his boxing career although he got paid significantly less than Canelo Alvarez for their super fight last Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. He can afford a life of luxury, but he’s smart about spending his money including what car he drives.
The 37-year-old Crawford became the first boxer in the four-belt era to be undisputed champion in three different weight classes when he took the 35-year-old Alvarez’s super middleweight titles and belts.
He’s also incredibly humble, interrupting Alvarez’s press conference to show him respect and give him his belts back in a touching gesture.
Back to his money, Crawford prefers to invest his money vs. spend it in flashy ways. He was even seen flying coach before is legendary win.
When asked about what car he drives on “Club Shay Shay” by Shannon Sharpe, he said he has a $20k GMC truck.
While he did splurge on a 42-0 Rolex that dissed Alvarez before the fight, he has five kids with his longtime girlfriend at home with another on the way with another woman.
He’s not a spender like say Floyd Mayweather Jr. who flashes money around all the time and even won a huge bet on Crawford on Saturday, or Alvarez who bought a $400k “Godfather” watch before the fight.
It’s estimated Crawford is worth up from $30 million to $50 million.
Crawford seems to lead a simple life in Nebraska despite all the fame and money he’s made. ”Plan for your future or live for now,” he said with a powerful quote. It’s unsure what the future of his boxing career holds, but he’s certainly planning for the future financially.
