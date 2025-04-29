Texas star Quinn Ewers shares tearful moment in NFL 'dream come true' for Dolphins
Shedeur Sanders' fall to the fifth round grabbed most of the 2025 NFL Draft headlines.
But it was also an emotional rollercoaster for Quinn Ewers too, surrounded by his viral, mega-hunting lodge family war room.
Having reportedly turned down $5-$6 million to transfer from the Texas Longhorns with one more year of eligibility remaining, Ewers decided to take his talents to the NFL. And he waited a long time, almost falling out of the draft completely, getting picked by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round.
While the big-game hunting room got all of the attention, the 22-year-old Texas standout shared an emotional photo in tears hugging his family when his name was finally called with the 231st pick overall.
It must be hard on the draft prospects and their families when their names drop far below where they expected to receive that life-changing call.
The San Antonio, Texas native also showed off some of his own big-game hunting in the same Instagram carousel post, writing simply, "Dream come true... Excited to get to work down in Miami!"
His former Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has his back too in comments yesterday.
"I feel for Quinn," Sarkisian said. "He was a great player for us. I think about a lot of the people that come through this program over the last four years that have impacted the growth and trajectory of our program, and he's right there near the top, if not at the top of the impact that he's had, not only on the field but off the field."
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has shown what a former Mr. Irrelevant can do under the right tutelage, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree as his former offensive coordinator.
Maybe one of the big name, late-round QBs can prove they belong in the NFL as a bonafide starter.
