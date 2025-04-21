49ers QB Brock Purdy's final contract number is still hotly debated with crazy takes
What does Brock Purdy deserve with a looming contract extension?
It's probably one of the most polarizing questions amongst San Francisco 49ers and NFL fans for the former Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Is the baby-faced 25 year old head coach Kyle Shanahan's on-the-field system QB, or is the Iowa State Cyclones legend an elite playmaker that deserves a monster contract on the same level as reigning Buffalo Bills NFL MVP Josh Allen or the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, who still averages the highest annual salary at $61.6 million.
Allen has the most guaranteed money at $250 million, followed by the Cleveland Browns' crippling Deshaun Watson contract at $230 million. The Cincinnati Bengals' elite Joe Burrow is the next highest per season at $61.3 million.
So if you're Purdy and his agent trying to renegotiate a monster extension, you're saying he's at least just as good as Dak, easily better than Watson. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is at $56.9 million annually, good for fourth highest, and $200 million guaranteed (sixth highest). Most NFL fans are probably picking Purdy with two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl appearance in his first three seasons.
The Athletic's Mike Silver is always plugged into the 49ers, so he's reporting today on X that there "has been some progress toward a multi-year extension for Purdy that will likely pay him more than $50 million a year. The question is, how much progress? If Purdy shows up on Tuesday, it’s a sign that he and his agent believe they are very close to striking a deal. If he doesn’t, that probably indicates that some significant obstacles remain. As of now, no decision has been made."
Tuesday is when the 49ers can report for offseason workouts.
If you listen to some really aggressive talking heads, if the number gets north of $50 million annually, the Niners should trade him.
NBC Sports' Chris Simms, always one for outrageous takes and Shanahan's good buddy as former Texas Longhorns teammate, agrees.
"It might be too late in the game to make a move like that for the 49ers right now," Simms said. "But if I had something to say about it, I would have said, 'Let's just blow this thing up, let's trade him away to somebody and let's get somebody else at quarterback for the future and build this team again.' That's what I would want to do. My friends Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch probably are going to hate me for saying this."
A lot of 49ers fans probably hate you for this too.
No matter what the final number is, almost every 49ers fans wants to see Purdy as their starting QB moving forward without crippling the franchise from a salary cap standpoint.
