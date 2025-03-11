Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Ruptured Achilles, Timetable for Return Unknown
Tiger Woods is dealing with another injury, this time a left Achilles issue that will likely keep him out of the Masters.
The 15-time major champion who passed on playing this week’s Players Championship announced Tuesday that he had suffered a left Achilles injury and already has undergone surgery.
No timetable for a recovery and return was given.
“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said via social media.
He said that Dr. Charlton Stucken of the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Fla., performed a “minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”
Stucken said in a statement that “we expect a full recovery.”
Woods said he was at his Florida home “to focus on my recovery and rehab.”
Woods, 49, tore his right Achilles in 2008, before undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.
He has not played an official tournament since last year’s British Open, where he missed the cut. After back surgery in September, he returned in December at the exhibition PNC Championship with his son Charlie.
He entered last month’s Genesis Invitational but withdrew on Monday of tournament week. He competed in the TGL indoor league four times including last week and had played in the Seminole Pro-Member on Feb. 24.
But following his TGL match on March 4, Woods’s words suggested it was unlikely he’d play. His mom, Kultida, died on Feb. 4 and he admitted that has been on his mind when asked if he was preparing to play.
“Not really,” he said. “This is the third time I’ve touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven’t really gotten into it. My heart is really not into practicing right now. I’ve had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things.
“Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I’ll start looking at the schedule.”