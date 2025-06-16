Tom Brady's 12-year-old daughter is growing up so fast on amazing Japan trip with dad
Tom Brady isn't just the GOAT of football — he's also the GOAT of dads.
Brady, who frequently shares his love for his three children in interviews and on social media, took to Instagram on Monday, June 16, to share an 18-photo slideshow from his trip to Japan with his two youngest kids: Vivienne, 12, and Benjamin, 15. (The famed QB shares his youngest kids with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and is also father of son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
"Japan we love you! We had SO MUCH FUN!" Brady gushed in the caption of the post, during which he raved over the "hospitality and beauty" of the country, praising Japan's "amazing culture of honor, respect, and discipline."
RELATED: Tom Brady shares stunningly heartfelt post about his kids as viral clip resurfaces
"From the history, to the traditions, every day we learned and laughed and loved - the food, the shops, the people, the animals and everything in between!" he continued. "These trips shape us and remind us how much there is to learn when we step outside our routines and see the world together."
The NFL legend's Instagram slideshow includes multiple photos with Vivian, including one of the father-daughter duo showing off their Labubus (the hottest new toy.) Another sweet snap that features the pair walking, with Brady's arm around his daughter. The preteen — who undeniably resembles her mom — also had fun holding a hedgehog (with her proud father watching on) and dressing in traditional garments with her dad and brother.
Benjamin, for his part, posed with sumo wrestlers, and in several pictures with his dad and sister, the trio soaking up all of the culture and adventures Japan has to offer.
RELATED: Tom Brady's 15-year-old son nearly as tall as 6-foot-4 dad on European vacation
Brady is ensuring that his three kids take on the world as much as he has — sharing countless photos of their adventures in various countries and continents. Just last month, he hopped across the pond to Europe with Benjamin and Vivian, stopping in Germany and The Netherlands.
