Tommy Edman, wife Kristen's baby adorably tries eating World Series trophy
Kristen Edman was one of the many Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs in attendance for the World Series championship parade on Friday night, and it was an all-out party.
The streets of downtown LA were lined with Dodgers fans eager to celebrate their team's victory over the New York Yankees.
For Kristen, it was the chance to cheer on her husband as she has done all season long and she continued to do it in style with a blinged-out custom denim jacket from Custom Bling Inc.
MORE: Chelsea Freeman 'parade glam' outshines Freddie, Dodgers celebration
Kristen also brought her and Tommy's baby boy Eli onto the float to enjoy the parade.
MORE: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks custom corset top for Dodgers parade
In adorable photo Kristen shared on Instagram, a very hungry baby Eli appears to adorably be trying to eat the World Series trophy.
And, after a long celebration, everyone likes to kick back and relax with an ice cold adult beverage... even baby Eli.
Kristen shared a hilarious photo of Eli attempting to drink out of an empty beer bottle. But don't worry, Kristen writes, "don’t worry, Eli’s not actually drinking the beer."
The Los Angeles Dodgers World Series parade was one for the ages.
Kristen and Tommy began dating in January 2017 before getting married in November 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a son Eli Jack Edman, in October 2023.
Kristen, who was born and raised in San Diego, is a real estate agent.
Now that the Dodgers season is over, the couple will have more time to enjoy each other's company without always being on the road.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit