Tommy Edman's wife Kristen's 1-word reaction to Dodgers' epic Game 1 win
It was an ending fit for Hollywood in Game 1 of the World Series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers earning a win over the New York Yankees in thrilling fashion thanks to a walk-off grand slam from Freddie Freeman to cap off an instant classic.
While Freeman was the hero of the game, there were several players who put together strong performances including Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman, who was MVP of the NLCS.
Edman went 2-of-4 and scored one run in the game.
MORE: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna in custom corset jersey for World Series Game 1
Kristen Edman, Tommy Edman's wife, was among those in attendance for the opening game of the series and she was left in awe of the game-winning grand slam.
Kristen had a simple reaction that perfectly summed up what everyone was thinking.
What a moment.
MORE: Brian Cashman’s daughter Gracie Cashman reveals truth about Yankees GM
Kristen and Tommy began dating in January 2017 before getting married in November 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a son Eli Jack Edman, in October 2023.
Kristen, who was born and raised in San Diego, is a real estate agent.
You can expect to see Kristen back in the stands at Dodger Stadium cheering on LA and Tommy when the team returns to the field for Game 2 against the Yankees on Saturday night.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension