Trail Blazers stunner Yang Hansen has most teenager answer ever for 3 favorite things

The NBA world was stunned when the Trail Blazers selected the 7-foot-1 Chinese player at No. 16. Hansen is already charming fans with his funny answers.

Matthew Graham

The Portland Trail Blazers stunned the NBA world when they literally had a first-round pick that had to come out of the crowd.

Heck, many outlets are still calling him Hansen Yang.

Yang Hansen, Hansen Yang
The NBA Combine sensation Yang Hansen, who at 7-foot-1 has great movement and ball skills, was thought to have a chance to get selected in the second round. But no one had the 20-year-old Chinese professional player going at No. 16 in the first round. But that's exactly what happened when the Trail Blazers traded down and drafted him.

We'll leave it to NBA experts to debate how much of a reach it was, but the new Rip City rookie could fast become a fan favorite with his charming demeanor.

Yang Hansen
Needing a translator for practically any conversation in English, Hansen broke into answering in English when a reporter asked him what were some of his interests besides playing basketball.

Channeling his inner 13 year old, his answer: sleep, playing PS5, and eating.

If Hansen can even become the most poor man's version of a Chinese Nikola Jokic, the comparison that went viral on draft night, than he will become a sensation in Portland and across the league.

His personality was made for the Pacific Northwest, and with an exciting young nucleus joined by veteran locker room favorite Jrue Holiday, Hansen will no longer be a random 7-foot-1 face in the crowd.

Matthew Graham
