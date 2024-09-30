Travis Kelce's Grotesquerie co-star jokes about TE's food habits
Travis Kelce is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of the best tight ends the NFL has ever seen and dating an international pop star, he is testing his acting chops on the new Ryan Murphy series "Grotesquerie."
One of Kelce's co-stars on the show is Niecy Nash-Betts, who was recently interviewed by People about working with the NFL star.
When it came to Kelce's skills as an actor, Nash-Betts had nothing but high praise.
MORE: Travis Kelce's mom Donna reveals two things he's terrible at
"He is so charming, but comes to work prepared," she said. "He's open to learn. And I think his fans are going to be pleasantly surprised."
But, there was something else that stuck out. Kelce loves to eat, but you better bring the carbs.
"Anything and everything. Travis is greedy," Nash-Betts joked. "Anything and everything. I'm talking from burgers to pasta. Only one of us ever ate a salad and that was me."
What else would you expect from an NFL player?
While Trav may be stuffing his face with burgers and pasta, the real question is: what does Jason Kelce eat when he's ready to throw down at the table?
