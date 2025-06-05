SI

Travis Kelce Had Sweet Comment After Taylor Swift Bought All Her Music Back

Travis Kelce made a sweet comment after Taylor Swift gained full ownership over all her music.

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on during the men's singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Travis Kelce made a brief comment celebrating Taylor Swift successfully buying back her first six albums during this week's episode of the New Heights podcast.

Before Shaquille O'Neal closed out his appearance on the show this week, he took a moment to play the classic 2012 Taylor Swift hit, "I Knew You Were Trouble." Both Jason and Travis Kelce joined in dancing to what O'Neal called his "favorite song in the world."

After playing the song, Travis briefly shouted out Swift, who announced last week that she successfully bought her first six albums back and fully gained control of all of her music.

“Just got that song back, too," Travis said to O'Neal. "Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, too, man. I appreciate that, dog.”

Travis had previously liked Swift's post after she made the announcement, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes even reposted the news.

Swift had re-recorded four of her previous albums in her years-long effort to own all of her music, and at last, she has full control of all of her own songs. Or as Travis sweetly put it, "it's finally hers."

