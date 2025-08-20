Travis Kelce reveals training camp music pick, and it's not Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce is getting into the groove during training camp, and moving to some music while doing so.
In a YouTube video shared to the Kansas City Chiefs’s account, the team’s tight end was mic’d up during training. Kelce talks to his teammates about how they spent their off-season, and also makes a specific request for music. And no, it wasn’t for his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Ahead of practice, Kelce tells the team’s staff "I need a little Creed.”
Though Kelce apparently enjoys listening to the “With Arms Wide Open” hitmakers while training, he can’t get enough of Swift, and has even been teasing her upcoming 12th album “The Life of a Showgirl.” Last week, when Swift announced the album on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, he said the album is a “180” from Swift’s downtempo, melancholy “The Tortured Poets Department.” And he described her upcoming song “Cancelled!” as “a banger.”
Elsewhere in the training camp video, Kelce asks Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal what he did this past summer. Chanel said he spent his summer “home in Wisconsin.”
"Nice!,” Kelce replied. “Got some cheese curds? ... Thought that's where they originated! I thought that's where they originated!"
“Damn right,” said Chenal.
“Hell yeah! You said, 'Back to Wisconsin.' That got me fired up about some cheese curds. That's all I'm saying!,” said Kelce.
Good music and good food make for the ultimate training experience, and it looks like Kelce has the formula on lock. Let’s just hope it pays off for the upcoming NFL season.
