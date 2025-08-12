Travis Kelce reveals how he feels about the himbo allegations
Travis Kelce is a man of many talents. But is willing to have a good laugh at himself throughout the process.
Over the course of his career, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been the subject of many stereotypes. In an interview with GQ, he revealed just how he feels about the himbo allegations.
“I find it funny,” Kelce said. “I joke about it. It is what it is. I’m just out here living life,” he says. “I don’t necessarily want everyone to think that I’m an idiot.”
He continued, noting that while he’s confident in his skills and abilities, he’s humble enough to know that there’s always more knowledge to gain. “There’s always something to learn. Acting like you’re the smartest one in the room just isn’t the way to go,” Kelce said.
These comments come shortly after Kelce went viral after detailing his experience on “Saturday Night Live.” On a July episode of the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, Kelce joked that his hosting gig in 2023 was not the smoothest. “The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas, he said. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f***ed situation.”
But now, he and his beloved girlfriend Taylor Swift are continuing to make power moves.
On Tuesday, Swift appeared on the “New Heights” podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason, to announce her upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”
And later this summer, Travis will open 1587 Prime Luxury Steakhouse with co-owner Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
