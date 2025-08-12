The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce reveals how he feels about the himbo allegations

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been the subject of many stereotypical meathead jokes throughout his career.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Kelce is a man of many talents. But is willing to have a good laugh at himself throughout the process.

Travis Kelce
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) with tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Offseason photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveals more into their relationship

Over the course of his career, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been the subject of many stereotypes. In an interview with GQ, he revealed just how he feels about the himbo allegations.

“I find it funny,” Kelce said. “I joke about it. It is what it is. I’m just out here living life,” he says. “I don’t necessarily want everyone to think that I’m an idiot.”

He continued, noting that while he’s confident in his skills and abilities, he’s humble enough to know that there’s always more knowledge to gain. “There’s always something to learn. Acting like you’re the smartest one in the room just isn’t the way to go,” Kelce said. 

These comments come shortly after Kelce went viral after detailing his experience on “Saturday Night Live.” On a July episode of the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, Kelce joked that his hosting gig in 2023 was not the smoothest. “The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas, he said. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f***ed situation.”

Travis Kelce 2025
Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But now, he and his beloved girlfriend Taylor Swift are continuing to make power moves.

On Tuesday, Swift appeared on the “New Heights” podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason, to announce her upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

RELATED: Travis Kelce has surprising Taylor Swift favorite song, and it's not 'Shake It Off'

And later this summer, Travis will open 1587 Prime Luxury Steakhouse with co-owner Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce 2025
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/News