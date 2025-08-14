Travis Kelce teases ‘fun, upbeat’ Taylor Swift album, and reveals favorite song
Taylor Swift is known to keep tight-lipped about her craft until its official release. But with the help of her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she divulged some details about her upcoming album.
On the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast — which dropped Wednesday, Aug. 13 — Swift revealed the release date and cover art for her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Though it may be a while before we hear in the album in full, it seems those closest to Swift have already heard some of it, including Travis.
In fact, Travis went as far as describing the tone and sonic of “The Life of a Showgirl.”
“It’s a lot more upbeat, fun pop,” Travis said. He continued, comparing the album to Swift’s most recent album “The Tortured Poets Department.”
He described the album as “A complete 180 from songs on ‘Tortured Poets.’”
For “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift reunited with producers Max Martin and Shellback, who contributed to her albums “Red,” “1989, and Reputation. For her albums “Folklore,” “Evermore,” “Midnights,” and “The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift worked primarily with producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. It appears she opted not to work with Antonoff and Dessner this time around.
Though Swift didn’t reveal when fans can expect a lead single, Kelce already has a favorite song on the record. He described the album’s 10th track, “Cancelled!” as “a banger.”
Fans can look forward to hearing “The Life of a Showgirl” in full on Friday, Oct. 3.
