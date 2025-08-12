The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift performances are 'more exhausting' than NFL Sundays

The power couple is putting in a lot of work this coming fall.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A new era of Taylor Swift is upon us, and her man Travis Kelce is cheering her on. Over the past two years, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has seen the pop hitmaker put in work for her albums and tour. And after all this time, he remains in awe.

In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, August 12, Kelce shared the details of Swift’s “Eras Tour” set design. He spoke with pride about the effort Swift put into each performance.

“To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally—I’ve seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer,” said Kelce, likening Swift’s performance to his own football games. “You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer and you’re feeling the fumes from the sun and you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song.”

Kelce continued, even going as far as to make a bold comparison. “That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row.”

And perhaps even more Swift shows are underway. On the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast — which Travis co–hosts with his brother, Jason — Swift announced her upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Looks like it’s going to be a busy fall for this power couple.

