The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro turns head in form-fitting dress, luxury bag

Keeta Vaccaro, the wife of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, flexed her luxury lifestyle in a stunning dress for a Valentine's Day date night.

Josh Sanchez

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his wife Keeta Vaccaro on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his wife Keeta Vaccaro on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Keeta Vaccaro knows how to live a life of luxury. The wife of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Keeta joined the cast of the Netflix docuseries WAGs to Riches, where she joined other WAGs from the NFL and sports world.

Since the show premiered, Keeta has been popping out in style, and that was no different on Valentine's Day.

Keeta shared her Valentine's look with her 95,500 followers on Instagram and the look came with some added luxury flare.

MORE: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta rocks cheetah-print dress at Netflix premiere

Not only was Keeta rocking a stunning black dress, but she accessorized with an eye-catching, zebra-print $1,500 Jacquemus handbag.

NFL WAG Keeta Vaccaro, wife of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Keeta Vaccaro / Instagram

MORE: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta rocks black minidress for 'WAGs to Riches' premiere

NFL WAG Keeta Vaccaro, wife of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Keeta Vaccaro / Instagram

That look will do the trick.

MORE: Drew Rosehaus' wife Lisa Thomson stuns in see-through dress at Netflix premiere

Keeta and Tyreek went public with their relationship in January 2021 and announced their engagement in July of the same year.

NFL WAG Keeta Vaccaro, wife of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Keeta Vaccaro / Instagram

They were married in November 2023 and announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Capri, one year later in November 2024.

Hill also has three children with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, a son with Kimberly Baker, a son with Brittany Lackner, a son with Camille Valmon, and multiple kids from other previous relationships.

WAGs to Riches is available to stream on Netflix. It initially premiered on Wednesday, January 22.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News