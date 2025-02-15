Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro turns head in form-fitting dress, luxury bag
Keeta Vaccaro knows how to live a life of luxury. The wife of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Keeta joined the cast of the Netflix docuseries WAGs to Riches, where she joined other WAGs from the NFL and sports world.
Since the show premiered, Keeta has been popping out in style, and that was no different on Valentine's Day.
Keeta shared her Valentine's look with her 95,500 followers on Instagram and the look came with some added luxury flare.
Not only was Keeta rocking a stunning black dress, but she accessorized with an eye-catching, zebra-print $1,500 Jacquemus handbag.
That look will do the trick.
Keeta and Tyreek went public with their relationship in January 2021 and announced their engagement in July of the same year.
They were married in November 2023 and announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Capri, one year later in November 2024.
Hill also has three children with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, a son with Kimberly Baker, a son with Brittany Lackner, a son with Camille Valmon, and multiple kids from other previous relationships.
WAGs to Riches is available to stream on Netflix. It initially premiered on Wednesday, January 22.
