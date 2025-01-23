Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta rocks cheetah-print dress at Netflix premiere
Keeta Vaccaro, the wife of NFL star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, is one of several WAGs in the sports and entertainment world who are featured on the new Netflix docuseries WAGs to Riches, which premiered on the streaming platform this week.
The series gives off a Real Housewives vibe with more of a sports twist.
WAGs to Riches premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, January 22, and the women came together for a special premiere party to celebrate the moment.
Keeta pulled up to the premiere alongside her the Miami Dolphins star and was rocking a form-fitting dress that paid homage to her husband's nickname, Cheetah.
The cheetah-print dress was one of the stars of the night.
That is how you give a proper shoutout.
Of course, the couple had to get down on the dance floor.
Keeta will be joined by Sharelle Rosado, the ex-fiancee of former NFL star Chad Ochocinco; Ashley Wheeler, the wife of former Dolphins linebacker Philip Wheeler; and more.
Keeta and Tyreek went public with their relationship in January 2021 and announced their engagement in July of the same year.
They were married in November 2023 and announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Capri, one year later in November 2024.
Hill also has three children with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, a son with Kimberly Baker, a son with Brittany Lackner, a son with Camille Valmon, and multiple kids from other previous relationships.
WAGs to Riches is available to stream on Netflix.
