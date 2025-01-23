The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drew Rosehaus' wife Lisa Thomson stuns in see-through dress at Netflix premiere

Lisa Thomson, the wife of NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus, rocked a stunning see-through dress to the premiere of the new Netflix series 'WAGs to Riches.'

Josh Sanchez

The stars were out on Wednesday night to celebrate the release of the new Netflix docuseries WAGs to Riches which premiered on January 22. All eight episodes will drop on Wednesday.

One of the stars of the series is Keeta Vaccaro, the wife of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who makes cameos throughout the show.

Hill is represented by NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus, who pulled up to the premiere with his wife Lisa Thomson.

While Lisa is not one of the WAGs featured on the series, she still made sure to bring her A-game for the cameras and turned heads with a stunning see-through dress next to Drew, who was rocking all black.

That is how you serve a look.

Other stars featured on the show are Sharelle Rosado, the ex-fiancee of former NFL star Chad Ochocinco; Ashley Wheeler, the wife of former Dolphins linebacker Philip Wheeler; and more.

WAGs to Riches takes "a peek into their glamorous and drama-filled lives, as they balance the challenges of fame and relationships with their own personal ambition amid the often chaotic world of professional sports and music.," according to the Netflix synopsis.

WAGs to Riches is available to stream now on Netflix.

