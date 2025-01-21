Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta rocks black minidress for 'WAGs to Riches' premiere
Keeta Vaccaro, the wife of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, is one of the stars of the upcoming Netflix docuseries WAGs to Riches, which premieres on Wednesday, January 22.
All eight episodes will drop on Wednesday.
WAGs to Riches "will take a peek into their glamorous and drama-filled lives, as they balance the challenges of fame and relationships with their own personal ambition amid the often chaotic world of professional sports and music.," according to the Netflix synopsis.
Keeta will be joined by Sharelle Rosado, the ex-fiancee of former NFL star Chad Ochocinco; Ashley Wheeler, the wife of former Dolphins linebacker Philip Wheeler; and more.
Ahead of the premiere Keeta teased a premiere watch party in a stunning black minidress. She shared the photos on Instagram with her 83,000 followers.
Keeta and Tyreek went public with their relationship in January 2021 and announced their engagement in July of the same year.
They were married in November 2023 and announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Capri, one year later in November 2024.
Hill also has three children with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, a son with Kimberly Baker, a son with Brittany Lackner, a son with Camille Valmon, and multiple kids from other previous relationships.
WAGs to Riches will be available to stream on Netflix at 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 22.
