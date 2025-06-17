Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade's cropped Pacers fit no match for OKC in Game 5
The Pacers are holding on against OKC — but with two losses in a row, it looks like Game 6 could be the deciding factor. No matter the outcome, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, will be there with bells on ... and by bells, we mean a customized Haliburton fit.
Jones has been rocking a bespoke Pacers look for every game of the NBA Finals, with her Game 3 miniskirt giving an extra dose of luck to the team as they took the win. Games 4 and 5, however, were no match for Jones' good luck charm.
As the Pacers squared off against the Thunder for Game 5 on Monday, June 16, Jones was dressed in her supportive best — rocking a stitched, color-blocked crop top emblazoned with Haliburton's name and jersey number. She paired the customized shirt with baggy denim pants, white platform sneakers, and — perhaps most eye-catching of all — a mini, champagne-colored Louis Vuitton tote.
Earlier in the day, Jones shared another photo on her Instagram Story, this time lounging by the pool to relax ahead of the game — a habit that she shared ahead of the first match of the NBA Finals.
Before donning her Pacers gear for the game last night, Jones took a break from the blistering Oklahoma City heat — "UVs a 10," she captioned the photo — by posting a pic of herself tanning by the pool, holding out an iced Starbucks drink in her perfectly manicured hand.
While it remains to be seen who will win Thursday's Game 6 — will OKC take home the championship or will the Pacers hold on for one last chance? — there's no doubt that Jade will be on hand to support Haliburton in her latest customized fit.
