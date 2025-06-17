The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade's cropped Pacers fit no match for OKC in Game 5

Jade Jones has sported custom Haliburton fits for every game of the NBA Finals.

Michelle McGahan

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Pacers are holding on against OKC — but with two losses in a row, it looks like Game 6 could be the deciding factor. No matter the outcome, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, will be there with bells on ... and by bells, we mean a customized Haliburton fit.

Jones has been rocking a bespoke Pacers look for every game of the NBA Finals, with her Game 3 miniskirt giving an extra dose of luck to the team as they took the win. Games 4 and 5, however, were no match for Jones' good luck charm.

As the Pacers squared off against the Thunder for Game 5 on Monday, June 16, Jones was dressed in her supportive best — rocking a stitched, color-blocked crop top emblazoned with Haliburton's name and jersey number. She paired the customized shirt with baggy denim pants, white platform sneakers, and — perhaps most eye-catching of all — a mini, champagne-colored Louis Vuitton tote.

Jade Jones
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones posts her custom Pacers fit ahead of Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Jade Jones/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Jones shared another photo on her Instagram Story, this time lounging by the pool to relax ahead of the game — a habit that she shared ahead of the first match of the NBA Finals.

Before donning her Pacers gear for the game last night, Jones took a break from the blistering Oklahoma City heat — "UVs a 10," she captioned the photo — by posting a pic of herself tanning by the pool, holding out an iced Starbucks drink in her perfectly manicured hand.

Jade Jones
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones lounges by the pool in Oklahoma City ahead of Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Jade Jones/Instagram

While it remains to be seen who will win Thursday's Game 6 — will OKC take home the championship or will the Pacers hold on for one last chance? — there's no doubt that Jade will be on hand to support Haliburton in her latest customized fit.

Michelle McGahan
