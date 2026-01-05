Tyrese Maxey Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Tyrese Maxey has been named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 11.



West: Deni Avdija (@trailblazers)

East: Tyrese Maxey (@sixers) pic.twitter.com/f76XZhOH4w — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2026

Maxey guided the Sixers to a 3-0 week, including a resounding road win over the New York Knicks on Saturday. He averaged 34.7 points, 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 made three-pointers, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks while playing 40.7 minutes per game over that stretch. Maxey also shot a sensational 61.2 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from deep this past week.

This is the fourth career Player of the Week award for Maxey, who has doubled his career total this season alone. He was also named the East's Player of the Week during the opening week of the season this year.

In the East, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown are the only other players with at least two Player of the Week nods this season. Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each have two in the West as well.

More honors coming for Maxey

This could be the start of a banner week for Maxey, as the next wave of All-Star fan voting results is set to be released Tuesday. Maxey was second among all Eastern Conference players in the first release of fan votes. This would be the second All-Star nod for Maxey in the past three seasons and his first time starting in the All-Star Game.

An All-Star nod might be the floor for Maxey rather than the ceiling. As we noted over the holidays, Maxey is building a legitimate All-NBA case. ESPN's Kevin Pelton agrees, as he put Maxey on his All-NBA third team in his midseason awards update.

Maxey will have a tough time sneaking past SGA in the MVP race, but he's become a legitimate factor in that conversation as well. He's currently sixth in MVP odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić, Cade Cunningham, Brunson and Brown.

Maxey and Dončić are the only two players in the league averaging at least 30 points, seven assists and four rebounds on the season. Maxey is shooting far more efficiently than Dončić from every area of the floor, although Dončić has the edge in counting stats.

Either way, Maxey is cementing himself as not only one of the NBA's best young guards this season, but one of the best guards period.

