UConn’s Azzi Fudd neon-green fit upstages bff’s Paige Bueckers (PHOTOS)
Azzi Fudd might not be as much of a household name as Paige Bueckers yet.
Paige Buckets is already a social media, NIL, and brand superstar, and she’s the showcase name for the UConn Huskies as the projected No. 1 WNBA pick. She also felt predestined for greatness as highlighted by her nostalgic twist of the UConn ‘first day’ photo.
Fudd is well-known within women’s basketball circles, where she was the No. 1 overall recruit just like Bueckers, but an ACL injury last season derailed her season (and NIL and brand opportunities).
It looks like she’s trying to change that with Bueckers back on the UConn campus, as the duo have been inseparable, attending the US Open several times with tennis fashion fits, including one time in Coco Gauff’s players box, and thanks to her tight friendship with NBA icon Steph Curry, the two got to work out with the Golden State Warriors legend and the elite Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics today.
Last night, Fudd and Bueckers attended the Tombogo Spring/Summer 2025 show at New York Fashion Week. Both wore chic dressed-down ensembles. The 21-year-old Fudd and the 22-year-old Bueckers were casual cool, and it was the former’s rad neon-green sunglasses that won the looks between the pair as part of her black and neon-green fit.
Bueckers was her usual stylish self as well in an oversized white t-shirt and camouflage pants with all-white Nike kicks. Buckets is currently the second-highest woman on On3’s NIL 100 big board with $1.4 million, only behind the juggernaut Livvy Dunne with her $3.9 million projected earnings. Fudd is nowhere to be found.
Bueckers and Fudd are building a great chemistry on and off the court. Hopefully both can stay healthy as they look to make a national championship run with the UConn Huskies.
Their style games are already perfectly coordinated.
