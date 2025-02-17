The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster has 4-word celebration after UConn's epic win

UConn superstar freshman Sarah Strong played a huge role in the Huskies' dominant upset win over South Carolina, and her mom Allison Feaster couldn't hide the excitement.

Josh Sanchez

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong, guard Ashlynn Shade, guard Paige Bueckers, and guard Kaitlyn Chen react after a three-pointer against Iowa State.
UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong, guard Ashlynn Shade, guard Paige Bueckers, and guard Kaitlyn Chen react after a three-pointer against Iowa State. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The UConn women's basketball team put on a show, storming into Columbia on Sunday afternoon to dominate South Carolina and put an end to the Gamecocks' 71-game home winning streak.

Huskies superstar freshman Sarah Strong played a key role in the upset win, recording a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards, while Azzi Fudd led the team in scoring with a game-high 28 points.

One person who was in the crowd at Colonial Life Arena and loving every moment was Strong's mother Allison Feaster, a former WNBA player and teammate of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley with the Charlotte Sting.

Feaster, who is the current Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth for the Boston Celtics, was shown on the broadcast cheering on her daughter.

Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster cheering on UConn against South Carolina
Screenshot via ABC

After the game, Feaster took to social media to share her reaction to the game, along with a screenshot from the broadcast.

Like many of the UConn faithful, Feaster was happy for such a dominant performance.

What a moment.

Sarah Strong is among the favorites to win the National Freshman of the Year Award for her stellar debut season at Connecticut. She is averaging 16.1 points, 8 rebounds, and 3.4 assist per game.

Up next for the Huskies is a jump in the AP Top 25 poll and then a trip to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, February 19.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

