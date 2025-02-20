UConn star Paige Bueckers fawns over bff Nika Muhl's glam fit stunners
The UConn women's basketball program is a family. Once a Husky, always a Husky, and superstar guard Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl's friendship continues to show that.
Paige and Nika, who was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft, have remained close and always hype each other up whenever they get the opportunity.
The most recent opportunity came this week when League Fits by SLAM made its debut and featured a fashion spread with the Croatian beauty rocking some stunning rockstar fits.
“I like to think of fashion as a set of rules that i don’t like to follow," Muhl said in the feature.
After the news was announced, Bueckers took notice of the stellar photos and had to chime in to show her support for her UConn bff.
Paige responded with a simple two-word response: "Twin fitted."
Simple and right to the point.
Muhl was one of the best-dressed WNBA players during her rookie campaign. Before the release of her official League Fits debut, she had provided a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot.
That's how it's done.
Muhl is recovering from a devastating knee injury she suffered while playing overseas for Turkish club Besiktas.
Before the injury, Muhl was making the most of her time on the court and was off to a hot start. Muhl, who was making her first start for Besiktas, had 11 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.
Hopefully she continues to have a full and speedy recovery and can make an impact in her sophomore WNBA campaign.
