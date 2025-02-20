The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UConn star Paige Bueckers fawns over bff Nika Muhl's glam fit stunners

Paige Bueckers couldn't help but hype up former UConn teammate Nika Muhl after the Croatian beauty appeared in a new magazine spread rocking stunning fits.

Josh Sanchez

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers celebrates with guard Nika Muhl after beating the USC Trojans in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers celebrates with guard Nika Muhl after beating the USC Trojans in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The UConn women's basketball program is a family. Once a Husky, always a Husky, and superstar guard Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl's friendship continues to show that.

Paige and Nika, who was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft, have remained close and always hype each other up whenever they get the opportunity.

The most recent opportunity came this week when League Fits by SLAM made its debut and featured a fashion spread with the Croatian beauty rocking some stunning rockstar fits.

“I like to think of fashion as a set of rules that i don’t like to follow," Muhl said in the feature.

After the news was announced, Bueckers took notice of the stellar photos and had to chime in to show her support for her UConn bff.

Paige responded with a simple two-word response: "Twin fitted."

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers on Instagram
Instagram

Simple and right to the point.

Muhl was one of the best-dressed WNBA players during her rookie campaign. Before the release of her official League Fits debut, she had provided a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot.

UConn women's basketball and WNBA star Nika Muhl
Nika Muhl / Instagram
UConn women's basketball and WNBA star Nika Muhl
Nika Muhl / Instagram

That's how it's done.

Muhl is recovering from a devastating knee injury she suffered while playing overseas for Turkish club Besiktas.

Nika Muhl, WNBA, Seattle Storm
Nika Muhl/Instagram

Before the injury, Muhl was making the most of her time on the court and was off to a hot start. Muhl, who was making her first start for Besiktas, had 11 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Hopefully she continues to have a full and speedy recovery and can make an impact in her sophomore WNBA campaign.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

