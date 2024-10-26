UFC ring girl Carly Baker shares flirty locker room selfies at UFC 308
The Ultimate Fighting Championship brought mixed martial arts fans some afternoon MMA on Saturday with UFC 308 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The pay-per-view event was headlined by a featherweight championship bout between current titleholder Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway.
Because UFC 308 was an international fight card, the UFC's 20th visit to Abu Dhabi, three-time Ring Card Girl of the Year Jhenny Andrade, Carly Baker, and Kristie Pearson served as the Octagon girls for the day.
MORE: UFC star Tracy Cortez drops sideline stunner in mini shorts on MNF
Ahead of the event, Carly shared a behind-the-scenes look with some locker room selfies for the 'Gram.
UFC 308, which aired on pay-per-view and ESPN+. also featured high-profiles bouts like undefeated Khamzat Chimaev vs. former champion Robert Whittaker at middleweight, a light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic, and the main card opener between undefeated "Shara Bullet" Sharabutdin Magomedov and Armen Petrosyan at middleweight.
Shara Bullet kicked off the pay-per-view with a stunning double-spinning backfist knockout.
The UFC always does things big in Abu Dhabi, and Saturday was no different.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension