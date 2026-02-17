USA Figure Skating Star Alysa Liu Gets Candid About Olympic Village Living

The Team USA women's figure skating team has three women who could medal in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games single skating short program final, which takes place on February 17.

These women are Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito. If any of them reach the podium, it will mark the first time a Team USA woman has won a Winter Olympics individual figure skating medal since 2006.

Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

Liu and Glenn have already won gold medals as part of the Figure Skating Team Event, along with men's figure skater Ilia Malinin.

Malinin came up short in his own quest for an individual medal in the men's event. He stumbled several times during his performance and finished in 8th place.

Ilia Malinin of the United States | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There is always a lot of interest and intrigue about what goes on in the Olympic Village among athletes, and whether it makes for a good experience.

Isabeau Levito made it clear that she has enjoyed her time in the Olympic Village during these Milano Cortina games by saying, "I've spent every night in the [Olympic] Village. It's been everything and more. And you can't evict me. I don't think there's anything not to enjoy [about the Olympic Village]," per a YouTube video from @NBCNewYork.

Alysa Liu Gets Honest About Olympic Village Living

Alysa Liu also weighed in on the Olympic Village during a recent interview with GQ, where she was asked to respond, "Medal" (which was a positive response) or "Miss" (a negative response) to the question of whether to stay in the Olympic Village for the entire Olympic Games.

"Medal. You don't get to do that very often," Liu responded.

Liu is also clearly a fan of Olympic Village living.

Alysa Liu poses for a photo | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

