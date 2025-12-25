Vanessa Bryant matches daughters in green for heartwarming Christmas family photo

Vanessa Bryant shared another sweet holiday moment with all three of her daughters as they blessed Christmas Day all wearing matching fits.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant has shared a lot of family memories this year from Natalia Bryant, 22, and her college graduation where a proud mom gave her a kiss, to a family Dodgers for Kobe’s bobblehead night with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, joining them on the field as pictured below.

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They also just had a Disneyland trip where Vanessa posed in her elite fur coat with the girls.

Vanessa loves to spread the love on the holidays like last year with her altered Elf on the Shelf with some elite Kobe Nikes on, and sending early gifts like this year to Kobe’s good friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Pau Gasol and his family.

On Christmas Day, Vanessa shared this amazing family photo wishing everyone “Happy Holidays” while they all matched in green.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

They even had the family dog with them — although they just got a new member to the family Vanessa didn’t show off (see first related link on this story).

Merry Christmas to the Bryants on a day Kobe used to love where he appeared in a record 16 games and scored a record 383 points in those games.

Dec 16, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) patiently sits for photos with all the kids during the team's holiday party at the practice facility at the Toyota Sports Center. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

