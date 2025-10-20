Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as cute 3-year-old in Expos uniform blows up for ALCS Game 7
Shohei Ohtani might have had the greatest game in MLB postseason history, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is putting together arguably the greatest offensive performance ever for a single playoffs run.
Reggie Jackson was the first to ever be called "Mr. October" for the 1977 New York Yankees, but the 26-year-old Toronto Blue Jays superstar could be the new October King given his incredible at the plate as he prepares for a do-or-die Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners for a chance to play the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Vladdy Jr., who secured a staggering $500 million, $325 million fully guaranteed, is first in home runs, first in hits, first in extra base hits, first in RBIs, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and first in OPS.
El K also did postgame interview after their Game 6 win over the Mariners to force the all-in Game 7 at home in front of a giddy Rogers Centre crowd, and it gives you chills as the camera pans to the adoring fans and then back to Vladdy.
"I was born ready," Guerrero Jr. said. "And I want it all for this city."
Speaking of born ready, the Montreal Expos, still with an official Twitter handle, posted a three-year-old Vlad Jr. warming up with his dad, the All-time Expos great Vladimir Guerrero, before a game at the old Olympic Stadium.
Talk about cuteness overload!
No matter what happens tonight, the 26-year-old five-time All-Star and two-time All-MLB First Team selection is having a postseason for the ages, currently in the top five all time in slugging percentage, OPS, batting average, and on-base percentage.
Now imagine if it was Vlady Jr. vs. Ohtani!
