The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as cute 3-year-old in Expos uniform blows up for ALCS Game 7

The Toronto Blue Jays superstar was made for this moment in a do-or-die Game 7 vs the Seattle Mariners in a throwback video you have to see.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Oct. 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani might have had the greatest game in MLB postseason history, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is putting together arguably the greatest offensive performance ever for a single playoffs run.

Reggie Jackson was the first to ever be called "Mr. October" for the 1977 New York Yankees, but the 26-year-old Toronto Blue Jays superstar could be the new October King given his incredible at the plate as he prepares for a do-or-die Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners for a chance to play the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

RELATED: Vlad Jr’s wife Nathalie stuns in stealth all-black Blue Jays fit for Game 5 vs. Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Oct. 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vladdy Jr., who secured a staggering $500 million, $325 million fully guaranteed, is first in home runs, first in hits, first in extra base hits, first in RBIs, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and first in OPS.

RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek

El K also did postgame interview after their Game 6 win over the Mariners to force the all-in Game 7 at home in front of a giddy Rogers Centre crowd, and it gives you chills as the camera pans to the adoring fans and then back to Vladdy.

"I was born ready," Guerrero Jr. said. "And I want it all for this city."

Speaking of born ready, the Montreal Expos, still with an official Twitter handle, posted a three-year-old Vlad Jr. warming up with his dad, the All-time Expos great Vladimir Guerrero, before a game at the old Olympic Stadium.

Talk about cuteness overload!

No matter what happens tonight, the 26-year-old five-time All-Star and two-time All-MLB First Team selection is having a postseason for the ages, currently in the top five all time in slugging percentage, OPS, batting average, and on-base percentage.

Now imagine if it was Vlady Jr. vs. Ohtani!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News