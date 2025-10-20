TV Cameraman’s Epic Move for Vladimir Guerrero After Blue Jays Win Was Too Cool
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rose to the occasion in Game 6's do-or-die win over the Mariners in the ALCS on Sunday night. So too did one very shrewd cameraman.
Guerrero's solo home run along with the Blue Jays' stingy defense helped Toronto avoid elimination and force a Game 7, their first since 1985 when they played the Royals in the ALCS. Sunday's win marked Toronto's first at home in the ALCS, and it sets up a climactic final game for what has been a thoroughly entertaining Blue Jays-Mariners series so far.
After the Blue Jays' crucial win, Sportsnet reporter Hazel Mae pulled Guerrero aside for a brief interview and, thanks to the help of camera operator Alex Frazao, was able to capture an instantly iconic cinematic moment.
Mae asked Guerrero if he was ready for Game 7 against the Mariners, and as she directed the mic to the Blue Jays star, the camera zoomed in on Guerrero's beaming face. Guerrero soaked it all in and looked around at his home fans at Roger Centre while the camera spun around, giving viewers a cinematic 360-degree view of Guerrero on a special and historic night for Toronto.
The camera then zoomed in on Guerrero again as he addressed the roaring Blue Jays fans: "I was born ready. I was born ready, and I want it all for this city."
10 out of 10, no notes.
MLB fans praised the TV crew for their great storytelling and for living up to the big moment:
The Blue Jays and Mariners will face off in Game 7 on Monday night with a trip to the World Series on the line.