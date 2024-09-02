NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk amazes in sheer, all-pearl minidress stunner (PHOTOS)
Kristin Juszczyk continues to make a name for herself as a fashion designer, but she certainly can rock a dress herself.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk , recently designed some sweet Kobe Bryant tribute pants for Bryant’s daughter Natalia. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne (check out this leggy miniskirt stunner), Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others. Maybe one day it will also include Kamala Harris.
Meanwhile, husband Kyle is preparing for his 12th season in the NFL. Expectations are sky high for the fullback and his team coming off a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.
Each year, the gorgeous couple who met in 2014 and have been married since 2019, celebrate the start of the season with a party. This year, they went with a 1920’s “Gatsby style” theme and Kristin did not disappoint with her outfit.
If the season goes half as well as Kristin looks here, Kyle and the 49ers should have a great year.
