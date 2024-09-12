Golden State Warriors Fans React to Kevon Looney's Instagram Post
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney is entering his 10th NBA season. Winning three championships with the Warriors, Looney has been a huge piece to their dynasty with his consistency and selfless play.
The Warriors guaranteed the final year of Looney’s contract which keeps him on the roster for next season. While he lost minutes to rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis last season, Looney remains a valuable center who Steve Kerr can trust in certain matchups.
Recently working out at UCLA where he played his college basketball, Looney shared an Instagram post.
Via Looney: "Summer Files Pt 2 Go Bruins 🐻"
Looney looks to be much slimmer than he was last season, and also showed off some perimeter work in these photos. Several Warriors fans reacted to Looney's post in the comments:
Via sam_thecloser: “Wait, did Loon lose some weight?! Bro looking immaculate🔥”
Via zion_watson1: “He gon turn into a Naz Reid type of player”
Via careless._.jay: “They got looney shooting threes🔥🔥”
Via warriors4lifeofficial: “Looney Tunes 🙌”
Via 4k.copelinn: “we need scoring looney for this season🙏”
While Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson rightfully get most of the recognition for Golden State’s dynasty, all three players would say Looney has played an irreplaceable role over the years.
It will be interesting to see what next season looks like for Looney, but he seems to be working hard over the offseason.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France