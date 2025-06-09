The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Wayne Gretzky's amazing good deed for 2 Oilers fans goes viral in Stanley Cup Finals

The Edmonton Oilers icon and NHL GOAT gave two diehard fans the thrill of a lifetime as the charming duo shopped at a local grocery store.

Matthew Graham

David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wayne Gretzky's goodwill tour continues as "the Great One" looks to get back into the good graces of his home country of Canada.

In an amazingly heartwarming gesture put together by social media influencer Zachery Dereniowski, aka @mdmotivator, who does simple either-or gestures that end with sweet moments for those chosen, along with Gretzky and his oldest son Ty, the trio sold two tickets to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to join the Gretzkys in their luxury box for only $1 to a pair of diehard Edmonton Oilers fans that were shopping at a local grocery store.

RELATED: Paulina Gretzky betrays dad Wayne’s Oilers rocking Panthers hat in workout fit

Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky, Ty Gretzky
Jan 25, 2014: Paulina Gretzky, Wayne Gretzky, daughter Emma Gretzky, mother Janet Gretzky, Ty Gretzky and Tristan Gretzky pose for a photo during warm ups before the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gretzky's NHL GOAT career happened in Edmonton, where he won four Stanley Cups and the NHL MVP a staggering eight years in a row, so for two fans to be invited to his personal box for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals would be a dream come true for anyone. But for these two, you could tell it was truly a once in a lifetime experience.

"Thank you @tygretzky and @waynegretzky for making this dream come true for Davin and Eric. Be kind and love always ❤️," wrote Dereniowski, who's tagline for his page is, "Kindness is Cool."

RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife flaunts bachelorette bikini missing Oilers' Stanley Cup Finals

Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid
Oct 23, 2016: Dale Hawerchuk and Wayne Gretzky do the puck drop with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler prior to the 2016 Heritage Classic ice hockey game. / Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

And what a game to attend as the Oilers came back against the Florida Panthers in dramatic fashion to win in overtime.

Take a couple of minutes out of your day to watch it in full. You'll be glad you did.

The Oilers are tied with the Panthers 1-1 as the series moves to Fort Lauderdale tonight for Game 3.

Gretzky's oldest and most famous child, Paulina, also shared the video. Don't hold it against her she's a Panthers fan.

Paulina Gretzky/Dustin Johnson
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News