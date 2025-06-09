Wayne Gretzky's amazing good deed for 2 Oilers fans goes viral in Stanley Cup Finals
Wayne Gretzky's goodwill tour continues as "the Great One" looks to get back into the good graces of his home country of Canada.
In an amazingly heartwarming gesture put together by social media influencer Zachery Dereniowski, aka @mdmotivator, who does simple either-or gestures that end with sweet moments for those chosen, along with Gretzky and his oldest son Ty, the trio sold two tickets to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to join the Gretzkys in their luxury box for only $1 to a pair of diehard Edmonton Oilers fans that were shopping at a local grocery store.
RELATED: Paulina Gretzky betrays dad Wayne’s Oilers rocking Panthers hat in workout fit
Gretzky's NHL GOAT career happened in Edmonton, where he won four Stanley Cups and the NHL MVP a staggering eight years in a row, so for two fans to be invited to his personal box for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals would be a dream come true for anyone. But for these two, you could tell it was truly a once in a lifetime experience.
"Thank you @tygretzky and @waynegretzky for making this dream come true for Davin and Eric. Be kind and love always ❤️," wrote Dereniowski, who's tagline for his page is, "Kindness is Cool."
RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife flaunts bachelorette bikini missing Oilers' Stanley Cup Finals
And what a game to attend as the Oilers came back against the Florida Panthers in dramatic fashion to win in overtime.
Take a couple of minutes out of your day to watch it in full. You'll be glad you did.
The Oilers are tied with the Panthers 1-1 as the series moves to Fort Lauderdale tonight for Game 3.
Gretzky's oldest and most famous child, Paulina, also shared the video. Don't hold it against her she's a Panthers fan.
