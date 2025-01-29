Livvy Dunne makes epic joke for Paul Skenes’ cooking skills as ideal boyfriend
Livvy Dunne says she loves a man who can cook. Luckily, she has Paul Skenes by her side.
The 22-year-old LSU gymnast and her Pittsburgh Pirates man have been inseparable since the MLB season ended. We’ve seen them having some crazy meals together like their New Orleans date night where Skenes gave her an epic stare, and most recently at the BBWAA awards banquet in New York City where Dunne upstaged Skenes’ big night in a sizzling low-cut blue dress.
Dunne loves to eat, too, as evident by her crushing some giant crab legs, and then cooking up some mac ‘n cheese during Thanksgiving while wearing a stunning black miniskirt. She even bought Skenes a barbecue as an early Christmas gift that he used right away.
In her latest TikTok video, Dunne shows Skenes cooking her a meal in some short shorts and an apron. She joked, “boys! I heard cooking for your girl will make you throw 100mph fyi.”
Skenes made some kind of meat and had a sauce going on. For the record, Skenes can get that fastball over 101.
Livvy was so excited about the meal that she twirled all around.
How adorable. Skenes and Dunne have been together since 2023 when he pitched at LSU. He’s apparently been winning over her heart cooking ever since.
