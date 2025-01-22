WNBA star Aliyah Boston slays at dominoes with Jimmy Butler, enjoys Heat game
Aliyah Boston may slay on the court, but she’s also skilled in another game: dominoes. And the Indiana Fever forward tested her skills in a star-studded game this past Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat took to his Instagram Story, where he shared several photos from his dominoes game night. In one photo, Butler is seen smiling at his table, while Boston is in the background jumping with joy. Boston shared the photo and revealed the reason for her euphoric reaction. “I won 6 games in a row btw,” Boston wrote in a caption.
Also in attendance for this jam-packed game night were Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings, Anthony Walton, — the founder of Walton Sports and Entertainment — and more. After the group’s game night, Boston, Sabally, Walton, and Adam Philip Harrington — the coach of the Phantom BC Unrivaled team — attend the Heat vs Portland Trailblazers game. While it seems as though they were rooting for the Heat, the Trailblazers ended up winning 116-107.
Earlier this week, the Phantom BC league, on which Sabally plays, faced the Vinyl BC, on which Boston plays, in one of the Unrivaled games. The Vinyl BC beat Phantom BC 84-69.
But as evidenced by the photos from the game night, these players love themselves some friendly competition.
