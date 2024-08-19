Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston’s ‘amazing’ moment shows besties status (VIDEO)
Aliyah Boston knows the power of words, as indicated by her recent social media hiatus. But she is also aware of the significance of positive affirmation. Ahead of a 92-75 victory against the Seattle Storm today, Indiana Fever team besties Boston and Caitlin Clark hyped each other up with some uplifting words.
In a video shared to social media, Clark tells Boston, “You’re going to be amazing, because you are amazing.”
Boston, who was voted WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2023, returns the sentiment to Clark. Though Boston now keeps her social media presence fairly sparse, she revealed via X that these types of conversations are part of her and Clark’s pregame routine.
And it appears the kind words manifested well for the two, as they each set new personal bests and broke records. During the game, Boston scored nine points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and made eight assists — the lattermost marking a career high for Boston.
Additionally, Clark broke a rookie record, scoring 23 points in the game, bringing her first-year total up to 497. She also made her 225th assist in the second quarter of the game, and later brought her total up to 232, breaking an assist record previously held by Ticha Penicheiro of the defunct Sacramento Monarchs during her 1998-1999 WNBA rookie season.
After the game, Boston took to TikTok to celebrate the Fever’s win with her signature “bow bow bow” chant and dance.
Penichiero also offered congratulations to Clark, saying that breaking her record “shows growth and evolution.”
The Fever has 12 games remaining this season, so fans will certainly be keeping watchful eyes as the ladies are bound to break even more records.
